Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2026-27; here is how you can apply

Open to meritorious girl students across India who have scored 75% or more (or equivalent CGPA) in their Class 12 board examinations.
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CHENNAI: The Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2026-27 is a collaborative CSR initiative of Kotak Mahindra Group companies and Kotak Education Foundation, offering financial assistance to meritorious girl students from underprivileged backgrounds pursuing higher education.

Eligibility: Open to meritorious girl students across India who have scored 75% or more (or equivalent CGPA) in their Class 12 board examinations.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive Rs 1.5 lakh per year till the completion of their professional graduation degree.

Last Date to Apply: August 20

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url:www.b4s.in/dtnt/KKGS5

Kotak Kanya Scholarship
Kotak Mahindra
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