DT Next Campus | Applications open for Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2026-27; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2026-27 is a collaborative CSR initiative of Kotak Mahindra Group companies and Kotak Education Foundation, offering financial assistance to meritorious girl students from underprivileged backgrounds pursuing higher education.
Eligibility: Open to meritorious girl students across India who have scored 75% or more (or equivalent CGPA) in their Class 12 board examinations.
Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive Rs 1.5 lakh per year till the completion of their professional graduation degree.
Last Date to Apply: August 20
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url:www.b4s.in/dtnt/KKGS5