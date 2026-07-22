DT Next Campus | Applications open for Kotak Kanya; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2026-27 is a collaborative CSR initiative of Kotak Mahindra Group companies and Kotak Education Foundation, offering financial assistance to meritorious girl students from underprivileged backgrounds.
Eligibility: Open to meritorious girl students across India who have scored 75% or more (or equivalent CGPA) in Class 12 boards.
Prizes & Rewards: Rs 1.5 lakh per year, till completion of the professional graduation degree.
Last Date to Apply: August 20
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/KKGS5