DT Next Campus | Applications open for JKLU SAS Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The JKLU Scholarship-cum-Admission Seats (SAS) Programme 2026 offers admission and tuition fee scholarships to deserving B.Des/M.Des students based on academic excellence and financial need. This initiative by JK Lakshmipat University empowers students to pursue their dreams, ensuring that talent and ambition, not financial barriers, shape their future.
Eligibility: Bachelor of Design (B.Des): Minimum 60% aggregate in Class XII (including English and three other subjects, excluding internal marks contributing 50%+). Marks from recognised Central, State, or AIU- approved foreign boards will be considered. Foreign Nationals, PIOs, and Non-Resident Indians are eligible based on Class XII or equivalent marks.
Master of Design (M.Des): Minimum 60% marks (or equivalent CGPA) in a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university. Students appearing for their final Bachelor's degree exam can also apply. All applicants must appear for the JK-DET entrance examination.
Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will be offered admission to JKLU, along with scholarships of up to 50% for the B.Des and M.Des program.
Last Date to Apply: June 10