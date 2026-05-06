Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for JKLU SAS Programme; here is how you can apply

Marks from recognised Central, State, or AIU-approved foreign boards will be considered
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CHENNAI: The JKLU Scholarship-cum-Admission Seats (SAS) Programme offers admission and tuition fee scholarships to deserving B.Des/M.Des students based on academic excellence and financial need. This initiative by JK Lakshmipat University empowers students to pursue their dreams.

Eligibility: Bachelor of Design (B.Des): Minimum 60% aggregate in Class XII (including English and three other subjects, excluding internal marks contributing 50%+). Marks from recognised Central, State, or AIU-approved foreign boards will be considered.

Master of Design (M.Des): Minimum 60% marks (or equivalent CGPA) in a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university. Students appearing for their final Bachelor's degree exam can also apply.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will be offered admission to JKLU, along with scholarships of up to 50% for the B.Des and M.Des programme

Last Date to Apply: May 26

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/JHSCASP1

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JKLU SAS Programme

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