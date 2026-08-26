Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for JK Tyre Shiksha Sarthi Programme; here is how you can apply

For female students who are daughters of heavy vehicle drivers and are enrolled in general or professional undergraduate courses or diploma courses
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CHENNAI: Eligible students from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu can receive scholarships, with the possibility of renewal for the duration of the course, subject to academic performance and renewal criteria

Eligibility: For female students who are daughters of heavy vehicle drivers and are enrolled in general or professional undergraduate courses or diploma courses. Applicants must be residents of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka or Tamil Nadu

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive scholarships up to Rs 25,000

Last Date to Apply: September 10

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/JKTS4

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