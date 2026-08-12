DT Next Campus | Applications open for JK Tyre Shiksha Sarthi Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The JK Tyre Shiksha Sarthi Scholarship Programme 2026-27, an initiative by JK Tyre & Industries Limited, supports daughters of heavy vehicle drivers pursuing undergraduate or diploma courses in general or professional fields. Eligible students from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu can receive scholarships of up to Rs 25,000
Eligibility: For female students who are daughters of heavy vehicle drivers and are enrolled in general or professional undergraduate courses or diploma courses.
Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive scholarships up to Rs 25,000.
Last Date to Apply: September 10
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/JKTS4