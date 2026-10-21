DT Next Campus | Applications open for Infocepts Innovate for Impact Scholarship 2026-27; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The scholarship is a CSR initiative of Infocepts Foundation. It is open to students pursuing technology- based UG courses
Eligibility: Open to undergraduate Computer Engineering, IT, AI, ML, or Data Science students (any year) with 60% in Class 10 and 12, family income up to INR 6 lakh, studying/domiciled in Nagpur, Pune, Chennai, or Bengaluru
Prizes & rewards: Students will receive scholarship support of up to INR 50,000 per academic year for a maximum period of four years, subject to annual renewal and continued eligibility