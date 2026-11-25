CHENNAI: The programme supports Students with Disabilities by providing 100% scholarships for competitive exam preparation, including CUET, JEE, CAT, and CLAT. It offers access to quality coaching, structured learning resources, study materials, mock tests, and guidance to help eligible students pursue their higher education and career goals.
Eligibility: For CUET: Class 12 students aspiring to pursue UG studies through CUET
For JEE: Class 11 or 12 students from the Science stream aspiring to pursue engineering or technical education
For CAT: UG students, particularly those in their third or final year, planning to pursue an MBA and prepare for CAT
For CLAT: Class 11 or 12 students aspiring to pursue UG law programmes through CLAT
For all programmes: Applicants must have a valid UDID (Unique Disability ID) card
Prizes & Rewards: Get a 100% scholarship for competitive exam preparation
Last Date to Apply: November 30
Application mode: Online applications only
Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/IASP3