Eligibility: For CUET: Class 12 students aspiring to pursue UG studies through CUET

For JEE: Class 11 or 12 students from the Science stream aspiring to pursue engineering or technical education

For CAT: UG students, particularly those in their third or final year, planning to pursue an MBA and prepare for CAT

For CLAT: Class 11 or 12 students aspiring to pursue UG law programmes through CLAT

For all programmes: Applicants must have a valid UDID (Unique Disability ID) card