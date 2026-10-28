DT Next Campus | Applications open for Indic AI Scholarship Program 2026-27 ; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Indic AI Scholarship Program 2026-27 supports Students with Disabilities by providing 100% scholarships for competitive exam preparation, including CUET, JEE, CAT, and CLAT. The program offers access to quality coaching, structured learning resources, study materials, mock tests, and guidance to help eligible students pursue their higher education and career goals.
Eligibility: Students with Disabilities who meet the following criteria can apply:
• For CUET: Class 12 students aspiring to pursue undergraduate studies through CUET.
• For JEE: Class 11 or 12 students from the Science stream aspiring to pursue engineering or technical education.
• For CAT: Undergraduate students, particularly those in their third or final year, planning to pursue an MBA and prepare for CAT.
• For CLAT: Class 11 or 12 students aspiring to pursue undergraduate law programmes through CLAT.
• For all programmes: Applicants must have a valid UDID (Unique Disability ID) card.
Prizes & Rewards: An award that covers their tuition fees and other benefits.
Last Date to Apply: Round The Year
Application mode: Online Applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SJFSE2