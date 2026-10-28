DT Next Campus | Applications open for Indic AI Scholarship Program 2026-27 ; here is how you can apply

Eligibility: Students with Disabilities who meet the following criteria can apply:

• For CUET: Class 12 students aspiring to pursue undergraduate studies through CUET.

• For JEE: Class 11 or 12 students from the Science stream aspiring to pursue engineering or technical education.

• For CAT: Undergraduate students, particularly those in their third or final year, planning to pursue an MBA and prepare for CAT.

• For CLAT: Class 11 or 12 students aspiring to pursue undergraduate law programmes through CLAT.

• For all programmes: Applicants must have a valid UDID (Unique Disability ID) card.