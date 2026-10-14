DT Next Campus | Applications open for Indic AI Programme CAT; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Indic AI Scholarship Program 2026-27 supports Students with Disabilities by providing a 100% scholarship for CAT preparations.
Eligibility: Students with Disabilities who meet the following criteria can apply: Open to students across India who are currently pursuing an undergraduate (UG) degree, particularly those in their third or final year. Applicants must be planning to pursue an MBA and preparing for the CAT examination.
Prizes & Rewards: [1]Selected students will receive a 100% scholarship for CAT preparation
Last Date to Apply: October 18
Application mode: Online Application Only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/IASP1