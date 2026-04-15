DT Next Campus | Applications open for IMU Breakout Graduate Fellowship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: IMU Breakout Graduate Fellowship Programme 2026 is an initiative of the International Mathematical Union (IMU) for students having secured their doctoral degree. It aims to nominate talented math students hailing from developing countries to complete their doctoral degrees either in their home country or another developing country.
Eligibility: Application is open to residents or citizens of a developing country as defined by the IMU. Applicants must be enrolled in or have been pre-accepted to a recognised doctoral program at a university or research institution.
Prizes & Rewards: A fellowship of up to Rs 10,000 per year with other benefits
Last Date to Apply: May 30
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/IMBF2