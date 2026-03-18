DT Next Campus: Applications open for IIT Mandi Summer Internship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: IIT Mandi Summer Internship 2026 is being offered by the Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, to students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate studies in Engineering.
Eligibility: Application is open to students pursuing BE/B.Tech (3rd year) or postgraduation (1st year) in one of the specified colleges/institutes/universities.
Prizes & Rewards: A stipend of Rs 10,000 per month with other benefits.
Last Date to Apply: March 31
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/ITMS2