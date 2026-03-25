Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for IIT Delhi Summer Research Fellowship 2026; here is how you can apply

Application is open to students from any Indian engineering institute except IIT Delhi.
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CHENNAI: The IIT Delhi Summer Research Fellowship 2026 offers an opportunity for outstanding undergraduate and M.Tech/ME students from engineering institutes across India to undertake innovative research and development projects under the guidance of faculty at Indian Institute of Technology Delhi.

Eligibility: Application is open to students from any Indian engineering institute except IIT Delhi.

Applicants must rank within the top 10 of their respective programme or MTech/ME branch and must have secured at least 70% marks.

Prizes & Rewards: A weekly fellowship of Rs 2,000.

Last Date to Apply: April 3

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/TIIS1

IIT Delhi
Summer Research programme
Undergraduate (UG)

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