DT Next Campus | Applications open for IIT Delhi Summer Research Fellowship 2026; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The IIT Delhi Summer Research Fellowship 2026 offers an opportunity for outstanding undergraduate and M.Tech/ME students from engineering institutes across India to undertake innovative research and development projects under the guidance of faculty at Indian Institute of Technology Delhi.
Eligibility: Application is open to students from any Indian engineering institute except IIT Delhi.
Applicants must rank within the top 10 of their respective programme or MTech/ME branch and must have secured at least 70% marks.
Prizes & Rewards: A weekly fellowship of Rs 2,000.
Last Date to Apply: April 3
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/TIIS1