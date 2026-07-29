Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for IIRS External Student Internship; here is how you can apply

Application is open to Indian nationals pursuing or having completed their UG, PG, or PhD programmes in Science or Technology from recognised institutions in India or abroad in the last six months.
Representative Image
Representative Image
Updated on

CHENNAI: The IIRS External Student Internship Program 2026 is being offered by the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), ISRO, Department of Space (DoS), GoI.

Eligibility: Application is open to Indian nationals pursuing or having completed their UG, PG, or PhD programmes in Science or Technology from recognised institutions in India or abroad in the last six months.

Prizes & Rewards: Training certification and research experience benefits

Last Date to Apply: October 30

Application mode: Online Application Only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/IIRS2

Indian nationals
Applications
IIRS External Student Internship
X

/* ============================================================== DT Next — "Also Read" widget (FINAL — overflow-safe) Carousel restyled to match "Style 2 — Dark Header Band" ============================================================== */
DT Next
www.dtnext.in