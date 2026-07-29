DT Next Campus | Applications open for IIRS External Student Internship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The IIRS External Student Internship Program 2026 is being offered by the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), ISRO, Department of Space (DoS), GoI.
Eligibility: Application is open to Indian nationals pursuing or having completed their UG, PG, or PhD programmes in Science or Technology from recognised institutions in India or abroad in the last six months.
Prizes & Rewards: Training certification and research experience benefits
Last Date to Apply: October 30
Application mode: Online Application Only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/IIRS2