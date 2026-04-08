DT Next Campus | Applications open for IDRBT Summer Internship Programme (ISIP) 2026; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: This summer internship programme is being offered by the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT). This is an opportunity for graduate and postgraduate students interested in technology projects.
Eligibility: Application is open to students who are about to complete either of the following programmes: PG programmes in technology or management (with a background in IT or related fields), or four-year UG programmes in IT and related domains.
Prizes & Rewards: A monthly stipend of Rs 14,000 with other benefits
Last Date to Apply: April 15
Application mode: Online applications only
Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/IDSI2