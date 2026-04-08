Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for IDRBT Summer Internship Programme (ISIP) 2026; here is how you can apply

Application is open to students who are about to complete either of the following programmes: PG programmes in technology or management (with a background in IT or related fields), or four-year UG programmes in IT and related domains.
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CHENNAI: This summer internship programme is being offered by the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT). This is an opportunity for graduate and postgraduate students interested in technology projects.

Eligibility: Application is open to students who are about to complete either of the following programmes: PG programmes in technology or management (with a background in IT or related fields), or four-year UG programmes in IT and related domains.

Prizes & Rewards: A monthly stipend of Rs 14,000 with other benefits

Last Date to Apply: April 15

Application mode: Online applications only

Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/IDSI2

Applications
internship programme
IDRBT Summer
Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT)

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