DT Next Campus | Applications open for IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship Programme 2026-28 offers financial assistance to first-year full-time MBA students. This programme aims to support individuals from families with an annual income of less than Rs 6,00,000, enabling them to pursue their postgraduate management education without financial constraints.
Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals residing in India only. Students must be enrolled in the first year of a 2-year full-time MBA program or its equivalent for the class of 2026.
Prizes & Rewards: Rs 2 lakh for 2 years of MBA studies (Rs 1 lakh/year)
Last Date to Apply: July 8
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/IFBMS7