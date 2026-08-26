DT Next Campus | Applications open for IDFC FIRST Bank Engineering Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The IDFC FIRST Bank Engineering Scholarship Programme 2026-30, an initiative by IDFC FIRST Bank, supports deserving first-year B.E. and B.Tech students from modest family backgrounds with financial assistance of up to Rs 1 lakh per year for four years.
Eligibility: Must be an Indian citizen. Open to students enrolled in the first year (academic year 2026-27) of their B.Tech or BE programme
Prizes & Rewards: Rs 1,00,000 per year for up to four years
Last Date to Apply: September 20
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/IFBES2