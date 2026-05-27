DT Next Campus | Applications open for HSB Scholarship-cum-Admission Seats (SAS) Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The HSB Scholarship-cum-Admission Seats (SAS) Program 2026 offers admission and tuition fee scholarships to deserving students planning to pursue an MBA in Product Management based on academic excellence and financial need.
Eligibility: For HSB Management Program (MBA in Product Management)...Bachelor's degree with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent grade, supported by official transcripts. Valid entrance test score from CAT, XAT, GMAT, NMAT, GRE, MAT, or the HSB Entrance Test.
Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will be offered admission to HSB, along with scholarships of up to 100% for the MBA in Product Management Programme.
Last Date to Apply: June 10