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DT Next Campus | Applications open for HSB Scholarship-cum-Admission Seats (SAS) Programme; here is how you can apply

Valid entrance test score from CAT, XAT, GMAT, NMAT, GRE, MAT, or the HSB Entrance Test
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CHENNAI: The HSB Scholarship-cum-Admission Seats (SAS) Program 2026 offers admission and tuition fee scholarships to deserving students planning to pursue an MBA in Product Management based on academic excellence and financial need.

Eligibility: For HSB Management Program (MBA in Product Management)...Bachelor's degree with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent grade, supported by official transcripts. Valid entrance test score from CAT, XAT, GMAT, NMAT, GRE, MAT, or the HSB Entrance Test.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will be offered admission to HSB, along with scholarships of up to 100% for the MBA in Product Management Programme.

Last Date to Apply: June 10

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/JHSCASP2

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