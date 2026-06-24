Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for Fulbright-Nehru Master's Fellowships; here is how you can apply

Application is open to students possessing a four-year Bachelor's degree or those having completed their Master's degree
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CHENNAI: Fulbright-Nehru Master's Fellowships 2027-28 are being offered by the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) to outstanding Indian students pursuing their Master's degree program in selected US colleges and universities.

Eligibility: Application is open to students possessing a four-year Bachelor's degree or those having completed their Master's degree

Prizes & Rewards: A monthly stipend along with other benefits

Last Date to Apply: July 1

Application mode: Online Applications Only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/FNFM1

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