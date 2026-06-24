DT Next Campus | Applications open for Fulbright-Nehru Master's Fellowships; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Fulbright-Nehru Master's Fellowships 2027-28 are being offered by the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) to outstanding Indian students pursuing their Master's degree program in selected US colleges and universities.
Eligibility: Application is open to students possessing a four-year Bachelor's degree or those having completed their Master's degree
Prizes & Rewards: A monthly stipend along with other benefits
Last Date to Apply: July 1
Application mode: Online Applications Only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/FNFM1