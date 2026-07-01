Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for Education Future International; here is how you can apply

Application is open to Indian nationals possessing a valid passport, who are pursuing an undergraduate/postgraduate course overseas in a recognised university/college outside India
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CHENNAI: The Education Future International Scholarship 2026 is being offered by the Education Future organisation to meritorious Indian students, who are pursuing their studies overseas.

Eligibility: Application is open to Indian nationals possessing a valid passport, who are pursuing an undergraduate/postgraduate course overseas in a recognised university/college outside India

Prizes & Rewards: A scholarship ranging between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh

Last Date to Apply: August 30

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/EFIS1

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