DT Next Campus | Applications open for Eastman Powerup Eduskill Scholarship Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Eastman Powerup Eduskill Scholarship Programme 2026-27, an initiative by Eastman Auto and Power Limited (EAPL), is inviting applications from eligible students pursuing technical and management courses across India.
Eligibility: Open to students enrolled in full-time B.Tech, M.Tech, MBA/PGDM, or Polytechnic diploma programmes at recognised government or private institutions in India.
Prizes & Rewards: Selected candidates will receive financial assistance of up to Rs 20,000, disbursed in a milestone-based manner upon successful completion of four approved certification courses.
Last Date to Apply: July 31