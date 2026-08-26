Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for Eastman Powerup Eduskill Programme; here is how you can apply

Open to students enrolled in full- time B.Tech, M.Tech, MBA/PGDM, or Polytechnic diploma programs at recognised government or private institutions in India
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CHENNAI: The Eastman Powerup Eduskill Scholarship Program 2026-27, an initiative by Eastman Auto and Power Limited (EAPL), is now open for applications. The programme supports engineering, diploma, and management students from financially constrained backgrounds

Eligibility: Open to students enrolled in full- time B.Tech, M.Tech, MBA/PGDM, or Polytechnic diploma programs at recognised government or private institutions in India

Prizes & Rewards: Selected candidates will receive financial aid of up to Rs 20,000, disbursed in a milestone-based manner upon successful completion of four approved certification courses

Last Date to Apply: August 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/EPSP2

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