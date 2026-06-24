DT Next Campus | Applications open for Eastman Powerup Eduskill Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Eastman Powerup Eduskill Scholarship Program 2026-27, an initiative by Eastman Auto and Power Limited (EAPL), is now open for applications.
Eligibility: Open to students enrolled in full-time B.Tech, M.Tech, MBA/PGDM, or Polytechnic diploma programmess at recognised government or private institutions in India
Prizes & Rewards: Selected candidates will receive financial aid of up to Rs 20,000, disbursed in a milestone-based manner upon successful completion of four approved certification courses
Last Date to Apply: July 4
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/EPSP2