DT Next Campus | Applications open for Eastman Powerup Eduskill Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Eastman Powerup Eduskill Scholarship Programme 2026-27, an initiative by Eastman Auto and Power Limited (EAPL), is now open for applications.
Eligibility: Open to students enrolled in full-time BTech, MTech, MBA/PGDM, or Polytechnic diploma programs at recognised government or private institutions in India. Applicants must belong to relevant streams/specialisations, including Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical, Sales, or Marketing, depending on the scholarship category. Priority will be given to girls, PwD students, students from single-parent households, orphaned students, and students from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.
Prizes & Rewards: Selected candidates will receive financial aid of up to Rs 20,000, disbursed in a milestone-based manner upon successful completion of four approved certification courses.
Last Date to Apply: July 4
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/EPSP2