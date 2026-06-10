Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for Eastman Powerup Eduskill Programme; here is how you can apply

Priority will be given to girls, PwD students, students from single-parent households, orphaned students, and students from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities
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CHENNAI: The Eastman Powerup Eduskill Scholarship Programme 2026-27, an initiative by Eastman Auto and Power Limited (EAPL), is now open for applications.

Eligibility: Open to students enrolled in full-time BTech, MTech, MBA/PGDM, or Polytechnic diploma programs at recognised government or private institutions in India. Applicants must belong to relevant streams/specialisations, including Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical, Sales, or Marketing, depending on the scholarship category. Priority will be given to girls, PwD students, students from single-parent households, orphaned students, and students from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected candidates will receive financial aid of up to Rs 20,000, disbursed in a milestone-based manner upon successful completion of four approved certification courses.

Last Date to Apply: July 4

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/EPSP2

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