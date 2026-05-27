Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for Eastman Powerup Eduskill Programme; here is how you can apply

Open to students enrolled in full-time B.Tech, M.Tech, MBA/PGDM, or Polytechnic diploma programs at recognised government or private institutions in India.
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CHENNAI: The Eastman Powerup Eduskill Scholarship Programme 2026-27, an initiative by Eastman Auto and Power Limited (EAPL), is now open for applications. The programme supports engineering, diploma, and management students from financially constrained backgrounds by providing access to industry-relevant certification courses and financial assistance of up to Rs 20,000, disbursed in a milestone-based manner upon course completion.

Eligibility: Open to students enrolled in full-time B.Tech, M.Tech, MBA/PGDM, or Polytechnic diploma programs at recognised government or private institutions in India. Eligible B.Tech students may be from lateral entry, 3rd/4th year, or the graduating batch of 2026, while M.Tech/MBA/PGDM applicants must be in the 2nd year or graduating batch of 2026. Applicants must belong to relevant streams/specialisations, including Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical, Sales, or Marketing, depending on the scholarship category.

Note: Priority will be given to girls, PwD students, students from single- parent households, orphaned students, and students from Tier-2 and Tier-3cities.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected candidates will receive financial aid of up to Rs 20,000, disbursed in a milestone-based manner upon successful completion of four approved certification courses.

Last Date to Apply: July 4

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/EPSP2

Diploma
Polytechnic
Eastman Powerup Eduskill

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