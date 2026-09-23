Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for DXC Progressing Minds for Graduation Students in STEM; here is how you can apply

Annual family income from all sources must not exceed Rs 4,00,000
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CHENNAI: The DXC Progressing Minds Scholarship for Graduation Students in STEM 2026-27, a CSR initiative by DXC Technology, supports women and transgender students pursuing undergraduate STEM studies across India

Eligibility: Open to women and transgender students pursuing graduation in a STEM-related field. Annual family income from all sources must not exceed Rs 4,00,000

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 50,000 (one-time, fixed amount)

Last Date to Apply: October 15

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/DXCS8

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