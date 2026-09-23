DT Next Campus | Applications open for DXC Progressing Minds for Graduation Students in STEM; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The DXC Progressing Minds Scholarship for Graduation Students in STEM 2026-27, a CSR initiative by DXC Technology, supports women and transgender students pursuing undergraduate STEM studies across India
Eligibility: Open to women and transgender students pursuing graduation in a STEM-related field. Annual family income from all sources must not exceed Rs 4,00,000
Prizes & Rewards: Rs 50,000 (one-time, fixed amount)
Last Date to Apply: October 15
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/DXCS8