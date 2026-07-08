DT Next Campus | Applications open for Dr Rajendra Prasad Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Dr Rajendra Prasad Scholarship Programme 2026-27, an initiative by Buddy4Study, supports meritorious students from economically weaker backgrounds who have passed Class 10 or 12 in the academic year 2025-26
Eligibility: The scholarship is open to students across India and preference will be given to students from government schools and PwD
Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive a one-time fixed scholarship of up to Rs 30,000, depending on the fee structure
Last Date to Apply: July 31
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/DRPSP1