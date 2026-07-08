Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for Dr Rajendra Prasad Programme; here is how you can apply

The scholarship is open to students across India and preference will be given to students from government schools and PwD
Representative Image
Representative Image
Updated on

CHENNAI: The Dr Rajendra Prasad Scholarship Programme 2026-27, an initiative by Buddy4Study, supports meritorious students from economically weaker backgrounds who have passed Class 10 or 12 in the academic year 2025-26

Eligibility: The scholarship is open to students across India and preference will be given to students from government schools and PwD

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive a one-time fixed scholarship of up to Rs 30,000, depending on the fee structure

Last Date to Apply: July 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/DRPSP1

Scholarship
DT Next Campus
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in