DT Next Campus | Applications open for Dr Rajendra Prasad Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Dr Rajendra Prasad Scholarship Programme, an initiative by Buddy4Study, supports meritorious students from economically weaker backgrounds who have passed Class 10 or 12 in the academic year 2025-26.
Eligibility: The scholarship is open to students across India who have passed Class 10 or Class 12 in the academic year 2025-26. Preference will be given to: Students passed from government schools and Persons with Disabilities
Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive a one-time fixed scholarship of up to Rs 30,000, depending on the fee structure.
Last Date to Apply: June 28
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/DRPSP1