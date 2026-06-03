DT Next Campus | Applications open for Dr Rajendra Prasad Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Dr Rajendra Prasad Scholarship Programme 2026-27, an initiative by Buddy4Study, supports meritorious students from economically weaker backgrounds who have passed Class 10 or 12 in the academic year 2025-26. The programme offers a one-time scholarship of up to Rs 30,000 to help students continue their education without financial constraints.
Eligibility: The scholarship is open to students across India who meet the following criteria. Students must have passed Class 10 or Class 12 in the academic year 2025-26.
Note: Preference will be given to: Students passed from government schools; Persons with Disabilities (PwD)
Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive a one-time fixed scholarship of up to Rs 30,000, depending on the fee structure.
Last Date to Apply: June 28