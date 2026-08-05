DT Next Campus | Applications open for CSIR-NIScPR Internship Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI:The CSIR-NIScPR Internship Programme, offered by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR), provides students an opportunity to gain practical exposure in science communication and policy research.
Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens enrolled in a recognised university or institution.
Prizes & Rewards: A certificate upon satisfactory completion of the internship.
Last Date to Apply: Round the year
Application mode: Online applications only