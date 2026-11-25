CHENNAI: Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited is offering the Colgate Keep India Smiling Scholarship Programme 2026-27 to deserving BDS and MDS dental students enrolled in government or private colleges across India, helping them pursue their academic and professional aspirations
Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals enrolled in any year of the BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) or MDS (Master of Dental Surgery) course at a government or private college/institute in India
Applicants must have secured at least 65% marks in Class 12
BDS students in the 2nd, 3rd, or 4th year must have secured at least 60% marks in their last semester.
MDS students must have secured above 60% marks overall in their BDS course
Annual parental income from all sources must not exceed Rs 8 lakh
Note: Preference will be given to applicants from Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh
Prizes & Rewards: Rs 75,000 (One-time)
Last Date to Apply: November 30
Application mode: Online applications only
Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/CKISSP9