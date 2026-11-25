Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals enrolled in any year of the BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) or MDS (Master of Dental Surgery) course at a government or private college/institute in India

Applicants must have secured at least 65% marks in Class 12

BDS students in the 2nd, 3rd, or 4th year must have secured at least 60% marks in their last semester.

MDS students must have secured above 60% marks overall in their BDS course

Annual parental income from all sources must not exceed Rs 8 lakh

Note: Preference will be given to applicants from Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh