DT Next Campus | Applications open for Chanakya Merit cum Means Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Chanakya Merit cum Means Scholarship 2026-27, offered by Chanakya University, Bengaluru, is now open for applications. The scholarship aims to support deserving undergraduate students through fee waivers based on academic merit and financial background.
Eligibility: Application is open to students enrolled in an undergraduate programme at Chanakya University. Applicants must have secured 85% or more in Class 10 and 12 examinations, along with 50% and above in the Chanakya Scholarship Eligibility Test (CSET). The total annual family income of the applicant should not exceed Rs 8 lakh.
Prizes & Rewards: Up to 100% fee waiver.
Last Date to Apply: June 30
Application mode: Online applications only
Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/CUAM6