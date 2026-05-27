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DT Next Campus | Applications open for Chanakya Merit cum Means Scholarship; here is how you can apply

Application is open to students enrolled in an undergraduate programme at Chanakya University
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CHENNAI: The Chanakya Merit cum Means Scholarship 2026-27, offered by Chanakya University, Bengaluru, is now open for applications. The scholarship aims to support deserving undergraduate students through fee waivers based on academic merit and financial background.

Eligibility: Application is open to students enrolled in an undergraduate programme at Chanakya University. Applicants must have secured 85% or more in Class 10 and 12 examinations, along with 50% and above in the Chanakya Scholarship Eligibility Test (CSET). The total annual family income of the applicant should not exceed Rs 8 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to 100% fee waiver.

Last Date to Apply: June 30

Application mode: Online applications only

Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/CUAM6

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