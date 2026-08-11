DT Next Campus | Applications open for BS Abdur Rahman 'India in a Classroom' Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The BS Abdur Rahman "India in a Classroom" Scholarship 2026-27, an initiative of BS Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, offers 200 undergraduate scholarship seats to SC, ST and Muslim students from across India, covering up to 100 per cent of tuition, hostel, food and examination fees based on income and academic performance.
Eligibility: Open to SC, ST and Muslim students from any Indian state or union territory who have passed Class 12 with the required marks and have annual parental income up to Rs 5,00,000, seeking UG admission at the Chennai campus.
Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship covering up to 100 per cent of tuition fee, hostel accommodation, food and examination fee.
Last Date to Apply: August 12
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: http://www.b4s.in/a/CRSCT1