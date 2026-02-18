DT Next Campus | Applications open for Bhumi Fellowship Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Bhumi Fellowship Program is being offered by the Bhumi Organisation, one of India's largest independent youth volunteer non-profit organisations. It is a prestigious opportunity designed to support passionate individuals committed towards creating social impact through community development initiatives.
Eligibility: Application is open to students between 21-30 years old while having secured a Bachelor's degree preferably in humanities, social sciences, education, management, law, engineering, medicine, or other related fields. Applicants must demonstrate a passion for social work and community development, align with teaching, EdTech, or Systemic Transformation, and be ready to relocate to Chennai, Coimbatore, or Tiruchy.
Prizes & Rewards: A monthly grant of Rs 25,500.
Last Date to Apply: March 31