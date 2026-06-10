DT Next Campus | Applications open for Bharti Airtel; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Bharti Airtel Scholarship 2026-27 an initiative by the Bharti Airtel Foundation aims to support deserving students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, with a focus on girl students, to become future technology leaders.
Eligibility: Confirmed admission in the first year (academic year 2026-27) of the undergraduate/5-year integrated courses in fields of Electronics and Communication, Telecom, Information Technology, Computer Sciences, Data Sciences, Aerospace and Emerging Technologies (AI, IoT, AR/VR, Machine Learning, Robotics) at the top 50 NIRF-ranked Engineering universities/institutes.
Prizes & Rewards: 100% annual course fee coverage for the entire course duration, as per the institute/university fee structure. Hostel and mess charges covered. Laptop provided to all Bharti Scholars in the first year.
Last Date to Apply: July 31