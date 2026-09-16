DT Next Campus | Applications open for Bajaj Finserv Scholarship Program FY 2026-27; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Bajaj Finserv Scholarship Program FY 2026-27 aims to support high-potential students pursuing Management (MBA/PGDM/PGP) and Technology (B.E./B.Tech., M.E./M.Tech.) courses, offering scholarship support of up to INR 10 lakh per year to help them build future-ready careers.
Eligibility: Open to first-year MBA/PGDM/PGP/B.E./B.Tech./M.E./M.Tech (For Tech, Applicable Courses are: Computer Science, IT, AI/ML, Data Science, or Statistics.)
Must have secured a minimum of 75% marks or equivalent in Class 10 and 12. Students from top 25 NIRF-ranked colleges will be considered for this scholarship, with students from the top 10 NIRF-ranked colleges given preference. Annual parental income up to INR 15 lakh.
Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship of up to INR 10,00,000 per year*, based on course category and fee-linked slab.
Note: The scholarship support will be provided on a per-year basis for the duration of the course, subject to the student continuing to meet the applicable renewal criteria.
Last Date to Apply: October 5
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/BFAS2