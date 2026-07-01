DT Next Campus | Applications open for AMP Fund for Higher Education ;here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The AMP Scholarship Fund for Higher Education 2026 is being offered by the Association of Muslim Professionals. This programme aims to offer financial support to needy and deserving Muslim students
Eligibility: The application is open to students, who have passed Class 12 or an equivalent from any recognised board. They must be pursuing professional, vocational, or technical courses as a part of their higher education
Prizes & Rewards: A financial assistance of Rs 10,000.
Last Date to Apply: August 31
Application mode: Online Applications Only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/AHE5