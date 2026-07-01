Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for AMP Fund for Higher Education ;here is how you can apply

The application is open to students, who have passed Class 12 or an equivalent from any recognised board
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CHENNAI: The AMP Scholarship Fund for Higher Education 2026 is being offered by the Association of Muslim Professionals. This programme aims to offer financial support to needy and deserving Muslim students

Eligibility: The application is open to students, who have passed Class 12 or an equivalent from any recognised board. They must be pursuing professional, vocational, or technical courses as a part of their higher education

Prizes & Rewards: A financial assistance of Rs 10,000.

Last Date to Apply: August 31

Application mode: Online Applications Only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/AHE5

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