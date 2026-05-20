Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for All India Under Graduate Scholarship Entrance Exam 2026; here is how you can apply

Application is open to students, who have achieved a minimum percentage and grades in Class 12 from an accredited board
Scholarship
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CHENNAI: The AIUGSEE 2026 is a national test designed to award government scholarships to UG students. It is applicable to those students, who are enrolled in the 1st year of their engineering (B Tech, BE) and medical courses (MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BSc Nursing) including courses in arts and commerce

Eligibility: Application is open to students, who have achieved a minimum percentage and grades in Class 12 from an accredited board

Prizes & Rewards: Annual scholarship up to Rs 2,00,000 and a certificate

Last Date to Apply: May 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/AIUG1

Scholarship
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