DT Next Campus | Applications open for Aditya Birla Capital Scholarship Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The scholarship instituted by the Aditya Birla Capital Foundation supports meritorious girl students studying at government schools and colleges across India. It enables students from Class 9 to post-graduation to pursue their education with confidence, while fostering academic and personal growth.
Eligibility: Open exclusively to meritorious girl students currently enrolled in Classes 9 to 12, Polytechnic Diploma, UG, or PG courses at recognised government schools, colleges, or institutions across India
Applicants must have secured a minimum of 60% marks in their most recent academic year
The annual parental income from all sources must not exceed Rs 6,00,000
Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 60,000
Last Date to Apply: November 22
Application mode: Online applications only
Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/ABCC18