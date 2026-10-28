DT Next Campus | Applications open for Aditya Birla Capital Scholarship Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The programme, instituted by the Aditya Birla Capital Foundation, supports meritorious girl students studying at government schools and colleges across India. Through financial aid, it enables students from Class 9 to post-graduation to pursue their education with confidence, while fostering academic and personal growth
Eligibility: Open exclusively to meritorious girl students currently enrolled in Classes 9 to 12, Polytechnic Diploma, undergraduate, or postgraduate courses at recognised government schools, colleges, or institutions across India. Applicants must have secured a minimum of 60% marks in their most recent academic year The annual parental income of the applicants from all sources must not exceed Rs 6,00,000
Prizes & Rewards: Rs 60,000
Last Date to Apply: October 30
Application mode: Online applications only
Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/ABCC18