DT Next Campus | Applications open for Aditya Birla Capital Scholarship Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Aditya Birla Capital Scholarship Program 2026-27, instituted by the Aditya Birla Capital Foundation, supports meritorious girl students studying at government schools and colleges across India.
Eligibility: Open exclusively to meritorious girl students currently enrolled in Classes 9 to 12, Polytechnic Diploma, undergraduate, or postgraduate courses at recognised government schools, colleges, or institutions across India.
Prizes & Rewards: Selected students can receive a scholarship of up to Rs 60,000
Last Date to Apply: October 30
Application mode: Online Application Only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/ABCC18