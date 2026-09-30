Tamil Nadu

DT Next Campus | Applications open for Aditya Birla Capital Scholarship Programme; here is how you can apply

Open exclusively to meritorious girl students currently enrolled in Classes 9 to 12, Polytechnic Diploma, undergraduate, or postgraduate courses at recognised government schools, colleges, or institutions across India.
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CHENNAI: The Aditya Birla Capital Scholarship Program 2026-27, instituted by the Aditya Birla Capital Foundation, supports meritorious girl students studying at government schools and colleges across India.

Eligibility: Open exclusively to meritorious girl students currently enrolled in Classes 9 to 12, Polytechnic Diploma, undergraduate, or postgraduate courses at recognised government schools, colleges, or institutions across India.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students can receive a scholarship of up to Rs 60,000

Last Date to Apply: October 30

Application mode: Online Application Only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/ABCC18

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