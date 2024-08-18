DT Next article flags 'non-starter' TN RIGHTS project, CMO seeks status report

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin’s office has sought a detailed report on the status of the TN RIGHTS project following an article ('3 years on, Rs 1,770 cr project empowers PwDs remains on paper') in the DT Next dated July 20, according to a source.

The article had flagged the red-tapism in implementing the Rs 1,773 crore World Bank-funded initiative which aims at developing a comprehensive programme for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). It highlighed how even after three years, the project remains a non-starter. Designed for six years, TN RIGHTS was launched in December 2021.

In line with this, a pilot of the project was launched in Tenkasi, Tiruchy, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, and Chennai districts. However, it did not take off as planned.

Alongside a detailed report on the TN RIGHTS project, the CMO has directed the Department of Welfare of Differently Abled Persons to expedite it and conduct the functioning of the steering committee and planning committee as per the provisions. “The authorities have also directed to open One Stop Centres (OSCs) in Tenkasi and Cuddalore districts at the earliest,” the source added.

The department is also reportedly expediting the process of procuring equipment for the OSCs.

Meanwhile, after a gap of 18 months, the steering committee of the TN RIGHTS project is all set to meet for a second time on August 21 at the Secretariat in Chennai.

The meeting will be chaired by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena.

The first meeting was held on March 3 last year. As per rules, the committee should meet once in six months.

Senior bureaucrats, including Additional Chief Secretaries of PWD, Higher Education, Health, and Labour departments, are members of the steering committee, which has been set up to provide guidance as the policy-making body and pave the way for making strategic decisions for the TN RIGHTS project.