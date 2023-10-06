DT health: Apollo docs perform novel therapy for hypertension

CHENNAI: In an effort to control hypertension and help improve life expectancy, a team of doctors from Apollo Hospitals has performed a novel catheter-based therapy called Renal Denervation. The procedure, performed for the first time in Tamil Nadu, comes as a respite to those who continue to suffer from hypertension and other blood pressure-related conditions despite being on a mix of drugs.

The procedure was recently performed on a 73-year-old woman who reported uncontrolled blood pressure, despite being on a mix of 6 drugs. The team of interventional cardiologists from Apollo Hospitals decided to perform Renal Denervation.

According to this procedure, a pinhole insertion is made in the groin. A catheter (small tube) is then placed in the renal arteries (blood vessels that supply blood to the kidneys) and radio-frequency is used to burn the nerve endings in the area. This helps in lowering blood pressure.

The results were remarkable: the patient, the oldest to undergo this procedure in India, responded well to treatment. She was discharged the next day, after her BP readings were positive.

Dr Refai Showkathali, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Apollo Hospitals, said, “Hypertension is an important public health challenge as it can impact cardiovascular health and overall life expectancy. The success of this procedure brings hope to those looking for advanced treatment of blood pressure-related conditions.”