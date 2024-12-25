DT Campus: Startups invited to apply for TANSEED 7.0

CHENNAI: StartupTN, the Government of Tamil Nadu’s nodal agency for Startups and innovation, functioning under the Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department, is inviting applications from Startups for ‘TANSEED 7.0’, the Seventh edition of Tamil Nadu Startup Seed Fund (TANSEED).

This edition of TANSEED aims to support deserving Startups with Support Equity-linked Grant Funds. Since its inception in 2021, the TANSEED Fund has been sanctioned to 169 Startups.

Aspiring Startups should work towards innovation, development or improvement of products or processes with a high potential for employment generation, social impact or wealth creation. The Startup should be registered in Tamil Nadu. Startups should also be registered with StartupTN and recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India. The fund shall be utilised to develop the prototype or a product that is market-ready or for small-level pilot production.

Applications can be submitted online through the StartupTN portal www.startuptn.in. The last date for submission of applications under TANSEED 7.0 is January 15, 2025. For further information on the guidelines and eligibility criteria, visit the official website. For specific queries, mail us at tanseed@startuptn.in.