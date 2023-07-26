DT campus: SRM school sports day held

CHENNAI: SRM Public School organised an annual sports day competition. International badminton player Nila participated in a sports tournament for primary schools. Dilip Rogers, who became India’s first superbike rider in the event, graced the occasion as the special guest. Correspondent of the school M. Subramanian, Advisor Dr Malathi, and school principal Bhuvaneshwari welcomed the gathering. After a a colorful parade, the Olympic flame was lit by the special guests.