DT Campus: SRM-IST, ICASR-CIBA sign MoU

CHENNAI: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM-IST) and ICAR-Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture (ICAR-CIBA) signed an MoU recently to take up collaborative research in the area of automation applied to brackishwater aquaculture.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Dr Kuldeep Kumar Lal, Director, Dr T Senthil Murugan, Scientist, PK Patil, ITMU from ICAR-CIBA and Dr TV Gopal, Dean (CET), Dr Revathi Venkataraman, Chairperson (SCO), Dr R Annie Uthra, HoD (CINTEL), Dr J Preetha Roselyn, Dr Saad Yunus Sait, and Dr S Dhanalakshmi from SRMIST.

This collaboration is expected to pave the way to several exciting developments, including joint research initiatives, internships, experiential learning opportunities for students, knowledge transfer, and exchange of industry best practices.

It is a tie-up that highlights the commitment shared by both ICAR-CIBA and SRM IST to foster economic growth, innovation, and academic excellence within the community.