DT Campus: SRM IST annual alumni reunion held

CHENNAI: Alumni are the main pillars and ambassadors of any university. A university is like an extended family because alumni are deeply invested in the welfare and growth of its students. These were the words of Dr TR Paarivendhar, Founder, Chancellor of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST), Kattankulathur.

Addressing over 2,100 alumni at the Annual Alumni Reunion at SRM IST, he said, “As you grow, your Alma Mater also grows. It is your patronage that has helped us establish a strong name. You are always welcome to return to your university, whether for higher education or your children's or relatives' education. We will support you in every way possible.”

On his expectations from the alumni, the Founder Chancellor elaborated, “Each of you has excelled in various fields. I encourage you to visit your department often and share your experiences with the current generation.” He also urged the alumni to consider starting endowment scholarships to help less fortunate students pursue their dreams in higher education.

Vice-Chancellor of SRM IST Prof C Muthamizhchelvan said, “Our alumni have built the brand ‘SRM’. Our accreditation and rankings are a direct result of the success of our students.” Urging the alumni to remain connected with their Alma Mater, he added, “The landscape of teaching pedagogy has changed.”

He further mentioned that SRM IST has over 40 start-ups on campus. “We would appreciate your help in acquiring angel funds to support these start-ups. This will motivate students to work harder and achieve even more.”