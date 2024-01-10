DT Campus: Scholarship Alert

ADB Internship Programme

Description: ADB Internship Program 2024 is an opportunity offered by the Asian Development Bank (a regional development bank, headquartered in the Ortigas Center located in the city of Mandaluyong, Metro Manila, Philippines), to students enrolled in master’s or Ph.D. degrees.

Eligibility: Open for ADB member countries national including India who are enrolled in a master’s or Ph.D. level program. Students must have an excellent command of English and be engaged in academic study in a field related to ADB’s work. Applicants must have professional experience relevant to the assignment.

Prizes & Rewards: Stipend for the duration of the internship

Last Date to Apply: February 15

Application mode: Online Applications Only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/ADBI6

Nehru Trust’s UK Travel Awards

Description: Nehru Trust’s UK Travel Awards 2024 is an opportunity offered by the Nehru Trust for the Indian Collection at the Victoria and Albert Museum (NTICVA), for scholars or professionals working in museums, galleries, universities, or other specified institutions concerned with the preservation, study, and display of India’s art and cultural heritage.

Eligibility: Open for Indian citizens who scholars or professionals working in museums, galleries, universities or other specified institutions concerned with the preservation, study and display of India’s art and cultural heritage.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to £1,000 (one-time)

Last Date to Apply: February 15

Application mode: via email or post at: The Secretary Nehru Trust for the Indian Collections at the Victoria & Albert Museum The School of Arts and Aesthetics SAA Building II Jawaharlal Nehru University New Delhi - 110067 India; Email ID: info@nehrutrustvam.org

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/NUT1

Colgate Keep India

Description: An initiative of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited to provide financial assistance and support to individuals who are deserving and meritorious but may lack the resources to pursue their dreams.

Eligibility: Indian students who are currently enrolled in any year of the BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) course in a recognised government or private institute in Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh. Applicants must have scored at least 60% marks in Class 12. The annual family income of the applicants from all sources must not exceed Rs 8 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Financial assistance ofRs 75,000

Last Date to Apply: January 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/KSSI3