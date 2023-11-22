DT Campus: Scholarship alert
CHENNAI: Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships 2023-24
Description: The Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships aim to enable and propel India’s future leaders who can think big, think green, think digital for the benefit of society.
Eligibility:
Students who are enrolled in the first-year full-time regular post-graduation programmes in following streams can only apply for this scholarship:
Computer Science
Artificial Intelligence
Mathematics and Computing
Electrical and/or ElectronicsEngineering
Chemical Engineering
Mechanical Engineering
Renewable and New Energy
Material Science & Engineering
Life Science
Must have secured 550 to 1,000 in the GATE examination
OR
Must have scored 7.5 or above in their undergraduate CGPA (or % normalizedto CGPA) [If students have not attempted GATE]
Open for resident Indian citizens.
Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 6,00,000 over the duration of the degree
Last Date to Apply: December 17
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/RFS9
SBIF Asha Scholarship Programme for School Students
Description: SBI Foundation has launched the SBIF Asha Scholarship Program for School Students 2023 to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families across India to ensure continuity of their education
Eligibility:
Open for Indian students currently studying in Classes 6 to 12. Applicants must have scored a minimum of 75% marks in the previous academic year. Their annual family income must be less than Rs 3,00,000 from all sources.
Prizes & Rewards: Rs 10,000 for one year
Last Date to Apply: November 30
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SBIFS6
L’Oréal BOOST 2023
Description: L’Oréal India invites applications from students in their final and pre-final years of diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate programs.
Eligibility:
Must be studying in the final or pre-final years of ITI diploma, vocational course, under-graduation, and post- graduation program* at any recognised college or university within India
Or must have been employed following their graduation or post raduation from a college or university that is not included on the NIRF List. Such candidates ought to have no more than 5 years** of work experience.
Must be within the age group of 18–30 years
The family income of the applicant must be less than Rs 8 lakh (from all sources)
Final or second-last year of the course, depending on the duration of the course. Click on the short source URL for more details.
If the applicant has worked before or during the course of their graduation or post-graduation, their work experience must not exceed 5 years.
Prizes & Rewards:
Opportunity to participate in elaborate online upskilling webinars to be conducted by industry experts.
A three-month free-of-cost unlimited access to 34 courses on Coursera, a learning platform with more than 5,800
courses, professional certificates, and degrees from universities and companies all around the world.
Exclusive one-to-one mentorship sessions from leading professionals at L‘Oréal India
Click on the short source URL for more details
Last Date to Apply: December 15
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/LEAD2