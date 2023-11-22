DT Campus: Scholarship alert

CHENNAI: Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships 2023-24

Description: The Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships aim to enable and propel India’s future leaders who can think big, think green, think digital for the benefit of society.

Eligibility:

Students who are enrolled in the first-year full-time regular post-graduation programmes in following streams can only apply for this scholarship:

Computer Science

Artificial Intelligence

Mathematics and Computing

Electrical and/or ElectronicsEngineering

Chemical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Renewable and New Energy

Material Science & Engineering

Life Science

Must have secured 550 to 1,000 in the GATE examination

OR

Must have scored 7.5 or above in their undergraduate CGPA (or % normalizedto CGPA) [If students have not attempted GATE]

Open for resident Indian citizens.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 6,00,000 over the duration of the degree

Last Date to Apply: December 17

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/RFS9

SBIF Asha Scholarship Programme for School Students

Description: SBI Foundation has launched the SBIF Asha Scholarship Program for School Students 2023 to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families across India to ensure continuity of their education

Eligibility:

Open for Indian students currently studying in Classes 6 to 12. Applicants must have scored a minimum of 75% marks in the previous academic year. Their annual family income must be less than Rs 3,00,000 from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 10,000 for one year

Last Date to Apply: November 30

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SBIFS6

L’Oréal BOOST 2023

Description: L’Oréal India invites applications from students in their final and pre-final years of diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

Eligibility:

Must be studying in the final or pre-final years of ITI diploma, vocational course, under-graduation, and post- graduation program* at any recognised college or university within India

Or must have been employed following their graduation or post raduation from a college or university that is not included on the NIRF List. Such candidates ought to have no more than 5 years** of work experience.

Must be within the age group of 18–30 years

The family income of the applicant must be less than Rs 8 lakh (from all sources)

Final or second-last year of the course, depending on the duration of the course. Click on the short source URL for more details.

If the applicant has worked before or during the course of their graduation or post-graduation, their work experience must not exceed 5 years.

Prizes & Rewards:

Opportunity to participate in elaborate online upskilling webinars to be conducted by industry experts.

A three-month free-of-cost unlimited access to 34 courses on Coursera, a learning platform with more than 5,800

courses, professional certificates, and degrees from universities and companies all around the world.

Exclusive one-to-one mentorship sessions from leading professionals at L‘Oréal India

Click on the short source URL for more details

Last Date to Apply: December 15

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/LEAD2