DT Campus: Scad Sonic 2023 a grand success Scad Sonic

CHENNAI: The Saveetha College of Architecture and Design (SCAD) recently played host to the National Conference SCAD SONIC 2023, a confluence of brilliant minds in the realm of architecture and design.

The event was graced by two distinguished individuals as chief guest and chairperson, Dr Abdul Razak Mohamed, former professor of School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Vijayawada, and CJ Rajkumar, a renowned cinematographer and author. Their presence added an aura of wisdom and experience to the conference, setting the stage for a day of enlightenment and inspiration.

Dr Jothilakshmy, the Principal of Saveetha College of Architecture, extended her gratitude to the chief guest and chairperson for their invaluable contributions and their unwavering support in making SCAD SONIC 2023 a grand success. She thanked the participants for their active engagement and dedication to the field. The conference served as a platform to connect architects, designers, and enthusiasts, fostering a sense of community and shared passion for the subject.

Sathyabama IST gets top NAAC grade

National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has graded Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology with ‘A++’.

Chancellor Dr Mariazeena Johnson in the past three and half decades imbibed with the intention of producing effective technical and ethical man power to the society.

The chancellor said NAAC has rated the institution A++ on such achievement in 2023. He said UGC has also graded Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology as Category-1 deemed to be the university as per the provisions of UGC (categorisation of universities for grant of graded autonomy) regulations, 2018.